ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Nearly 5,000 homes and businesses lost power Tuesday evening, according to RG&E.

Most of the 4,700 customers impacted were in the Greece, Ogden, Parma, and Gates areas.

The outages had been fixed for about 600 homes and businesses by 8:30 p.m. The rest of the impacted customers are expected to have power restored by 10:00 p.m.