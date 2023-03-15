ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Gas and Electric issued a warning Wednesday about a potential scam targeting hearing-impaired customers.

According to RG&E, a number listed on utility bills and the company website to help customers with hearing impairments was used by a scammer. That number, 1-800-962-3293, has been discontinued and removed from bills and other documents.

Customers are urged to call 711 instead to utilize the New York Relay Service.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello released a statement Thursday saying New York State Attorney General Letitia James’ office was investigating to determine how the number was sent to RG&E customers.

“New Yorkers shouldn’t be exposed to scams from trusted utility providers, and my office is very

seriously reviewing these allegations,” said Attorney General James. “I encourage any New

Yorker who was exposed to this fraud to contact my office.”

Customers who fell victim to the scam are asked to submit a report online or by calling the Office of the Attorney General at (800)-771-7755.