RG&E completes Rochester Area Reliability Project

HENRIETTA, N.Y. (WROC) — The electric grid is quickly evolving to handle changing demands, and RG&E is staying on top of it with a large sub station in Henrietta off East River Road. President and CEO of RG&E Carl Taylor says the Rochester Area Reliability Project, or RARP, took ten years, $389 million, and over 900 workers from over 20 different contractors to complete.

“What this consists of is many transition lines, but also a full-blown substation that’s brand new,” said Taylor. “The project was about reinforcing and really enhancing that backbone system that will feed Rochester not only today but in the long term into the future.”

The project was embedded in customer’s electric and gas bills. Henrietta town supervisor Stephen Schultz says construction on a new solar farm is starting a few miles down the road and will feed even more power through this substation.

“The fact that we have one of the main transmission lines through New York State going through Henrietta helps,” said Schultz. He took the power failure of Texas earlier this year as an example of what could go wrong from a poorly designed electric grid.

Demands for energy continue to increase as homes, businesses, and transportation continue to electrify. Climate change is also an increasing threat that may put stress on the electric grid. “These more frequent storms are happening, these more powerful storms are happening, how do we mitigate the damage associated with that, and obviously mitigate those outages,” said Taylor.