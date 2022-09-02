ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Back in February, News 8 brought you the story of RG&E customers in Brighton frustrated over high bills. While some of that is in the process of getting resolved, customers are still reaching out to News 8 over irregular charges and high amounts in the region.

Customers say bills are way higher than normal this year. There are also instances where people will get charged nothing for months, then get a huge bill down the road.

City resident Jennifer LaRocco says she’s been billed consistently month to month, but is seeing delivery charges four times higher than the usual amount, and overall bills about five times higher than they usually are.

Monthly she says her bill is typically about $60 dollars. This month, her bill was $280 dollars. She says their usage has not changed in the 20 years they’ve been city residents and the charges have always been consistent, really up until a few months ago.

She also says RG&E is the only electric company in town, and feels the company at this point can do whatever they want to customers. She said her quest to get answers has been frustrating and gone nowhere.

“Suddenly, we had this huge jump in our bill. We didn’t get any notice from RG&E saying anything was going to change. So I looked at it and I found a line item that says ‘delivery charge’. Okay. And I looked at the past bills and they were like $20 per month, and this one was over $100, and there’s no real explanation. I tried to call RG&E, obviously most places have automated systems. You have to go through the menus and waiting and all that. I spent 30 minutes on hold. No one ever answered my phone call,” says LaRocco.

Julio Saenz with RG&E responded to some of the high charges. “Some of that was related to COVID,” he said. “The fact that we couldn’t get access to a lot of people’s homes, so we had to do estimates. Eventually, when we were able to get in there, we had to adjust the readings. The other thing also like a lot of companies have struggled finding folks for open positions. So, we have had a lack of some of the meter-readers we normally would have had to go out and physically read.”

Saenz says things will be corrected. The full story will air tonight on News 8 at 11, and RG&E will also talk about a new program that will make it much easier for customers to read their meters at home.