RG&E and NYSEG introduce electric backhoe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester General and Electric and New York State Electric & Gas are going electric with a new all electric backhoe ladder.

The companies are some of the first in New York to do so. The machine was unveiled on Thursday. The new zeo-emission construction equipment eliminates fossil fuel exhaust, benefitting the environment.

“We’re striving to be the cleanest utility in the country,” CEO Carl Taylor said. “That’s one of our major objectives and goals and we think this is going to lead the way to doing that by electrifying our equipment.”

This effort is part of the company’s goal to convert 60% of its fleet to clean energy vehicles by 2030.