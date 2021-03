ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two adults and two children are displaced following a Tuesday afternoon fire on Troup Street in Rochester.

Rochester firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at the apartment building on Troup Street.

Rochester police officers, and the new Person In Crisis (PIC) team responded simultaneously to the address for a call of a distressed individual.

Officials say no one was injured.

