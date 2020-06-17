RFD, RPD chiefs to address ‘growing issue’ of fireworks in the city at 3:30 p.m.

1  of  74
Closings
Local News

by: WROC Staff

Posted: / Updated:

(News 8 WROC photo/Matt Driffill)

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents in a number of city neighborhoods, as well as neighboring suburbs, have reported an increase in fireworks being set off lately.

To discuss this matter further, Rochester Fire Chief Willie Jackson and Rochester Police Chief La’Ron Singletary will be holding a joint press conference regarding the “growing issue” of fireworks. That press conference is scheduled to take place at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Public Safety Building in downtown Rochester.

“They sound like cannon fire,” says Beachwood resident William Mills. He says he can’t figure out why there’s such a spike in bangs and blowups. “It’s annoying. Especially when you’re laying in bed.”

Lt. Ryan Fleming with the Rochester Fire Department told News 8 under “no circumstances should illegal fireworks be used.” If you’re out on the streets lighting any kind of fireworks off, keep safety in mind. 

“Remember these things explode. They can cause physical harm,” says Lt. Fleming.

Some Police departments in the region say they are getting an uptick in calls on fireworks. While no one seems to know why there’s a rise, the Rochester Police Department says it’s normal this time of year, and people across the US are severely injured by fireworks annually. If anyone hears them in Rochester, call 911 so they can investigate.

“Certain fireworks are illegal to use within the city and all fireworks are dangerous.  Every year people across the country are severely injured by fireworks and it’s our job to not only enforce the local laws regarding fireworks, but also to protect our citizens from injury,” said RPD Lt. Frank Camp.

However, Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart (D-21) says calling 911 isn’t enough, and also reminds the community pets and veterans with PTSD can also be negatively affected. 

“We’re going to need a multi-pronged approach that involves education,” she said.

For more information on New York’s fireworks laws and regulations, visit this website.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

