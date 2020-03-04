RFD responds to two house fires Tuesday night, one firefighter injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department responded to two house fires on Tuesday evening — one where a firefighter was hurt.

A fire lieutenant suffered an ankle sprain while responding to a fire at 251 Alphonse Street. He was taken to Highland Hospital for treatment and has been taken off duty.

According to RFD, the call came in at 7:14 p.m. and upon arrival, the responding firefighters found smoke coming from a two-story window frame. Firefighters had to force their way into the vacant home home and found fire on both the first and second floor. The fire was quickly put out.

According to neighbors, the house is frequently used for illegal drug activity. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The second fire was called in at 10:25 p.m. where the RFD responded to 35 Skylane Drive to find fire coming from a two-story home. The three occupants of the house had made it out safely before firefighters arrive.

The fire was limited to one bedroom on the second floor but there was smoke and water damage throughout the house.

A preliminary fire investigation revealed that an unattended curling iron was the probable cause of the fire. The house was too damaged to be re-occupied so the occupants are staying with family members.

No injuries to fire personnel or occupants were reported.