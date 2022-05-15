ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A fire broke out behind a refrigerator in a two-story, single-family home overnight Sunday in Rochester on Wayne Place. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department say the refrigerator was located in the kitchen on the first floor. The RFD said several occupants escaped prior to firefighters’ arrival. It took firefighters roughly 20 minutes to put the fire under control.

The RFD said no civilian or firefighter were injured during the fire.

The Rochester Fire Investigation Unit is working to determine what caused the fire.

The RFD would like to remind everyone to make sure their smoke alarms are in working condition and test them on a monthly basis.

“If any city resident does not have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide alarm, they should call 311, and the RFD will respond to install one for them,” the RFD said.

The RFD also would like to remind everyone, that when the smoke alarm goes off and you do have smoke and or fire in their house, get out and stay out.

“Call 911 from outside and in a safe place,” the RFD advised. “Know your way out of the building in an emergency and practice your plan.”