RFD investigating Taylor Street house fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is investigating an overnight fire that took place on Taylor Street on Sunday.

Firefighters say the fire started on the first floor of a house and then it expanded to the second floor and the attic.

“Fire crews were hampered by the fact that sections of the interior stairs had burned away,” the RFD said.

According to firefighters, the house was under renovation and was not occupied when the fire broke out. Firefighters spent almost half an hour knocking down the fire before getting it under control.

Firefighters did not report any injuries as a result of the fire.

