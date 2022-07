ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire overnight Sunday on Laser Street at around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters say the house is a 2.5-story, single-family home.

Firefighters say three hand lines were used to control and extinguish the fire. The house was not occupied when the fire broke out.

A single-family home next door sustained melted siding as a result of the fire. The cause of this fire is under review by the Rochester Fire Investigation Unit.