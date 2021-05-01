RFD investigating house fire on Parsells Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire late Saturday morning on Parsells Avenue.

Firefighters located a small fire in a bedroom on the second floor of a single-family home on the 200 block of Parsells Avenue.

The fire was extinguished quickly. Firefighters say all occupants had exited the house before firefighters arrived. No one was injured.

“The fire was contained to the bedroom but due to smoke and water damage the Red Cross was called to assist two adults and two children,” the RFD said.

The cause of the fire is remains under investigation by the RFD’s Fire Investigation Unit.