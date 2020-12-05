RFD investigating fire on Sobieski Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department is investigating a house fire that took place Saturday afternoon on Sobieski Street.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, they saw smoke coming from a 1.5-story home. Firefighters advanced a hose line and found fire at the back of the house and in the kitchen.

Firefighters said once the fire on the first floor was knocked down it was discovered the fire had burned a hole in the floor.

Fire was also located on the second floor and was quickly extinguished.

The RFD said no one was injured during the fire.

