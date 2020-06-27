RFD investigating apartment fire on Portland Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department responded to an 11-unit apartment building fire on the 1100 block of Portland Avenue in Rochester on Saturday at 12:45 a.m.

Crews with the Hudson Avenue Firehouse were able to contain the fire to one apartment while other apartments received damages from the smoke. Firefighters said there were eleven people at home when the fire took place. All of the occupants were able to evacuate the building without any injuries.

According to RFD, one firefighter was taken to an emergency room after sustaining a minor injury while extinguishing the fire.

The Red Cross was also called to the scene to provide assistance to the tenants. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.