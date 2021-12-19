RFD: House on Miller Street deemed unlivable after morning fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A house in Rochester has been deemed unlivable after a fire broke out Sunday at around 7:30 a.m. Firefighters with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house on Miller Street and saw smoke coming from the house’s attic. Firefighters say four adults and two children escaped before the fire crews arrived.

The RFD said the fire was in the ceiling of the second floor and the fire extended into the attic. Firefighters spent 15 minutes bringing the fire under control. According to fire investigators, the cause of the fire was due to an electrical issue and it was accidental.

AMR treated one adult for smoke inhalation. Firefighters say the house had smoke detectors. The Red Cross responded to assist with housing for the displaced residents.