RFD extinguishes overnight fire on Glide Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Fire Department was called to a house fire on Glide Street at around 1 a.m.

Upon firefighters’ arrival, fire could be seen on the second floor of the home. The RFD said four residents were able to evacuate safely.

The fire was contained to the bedroom of the second floor. Smoke and water caused extensive damage to the structure.

The Red Cross was called to provide assistance. The RFD’s fire investigation unit is still trying to determine what caused the fire.