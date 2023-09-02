ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to two house fires during the early morning hours Saturday. The first one took place on Birr Street near Dewey Avenue shortly before 4 a.m. When crews arrived to the scene, the located heavy fire in the back of the house and back deck.

“A second alarm assignment was requested for the heavy amount of fire and possibility of people trapped,” firefighters said.

Crews were able to confirm everyone was out of the house and safe. The fire was quickly knocked down on the outside of the house. All occupants were able to exit the house without incident or injury.

According to the RFD, there was a large amount of fire extension on the first and second floor and some extension into the attic/roof area. Firefighters spent almost an hour bringing the fire under control.

One Fire Fighter sustained a minor injury. They have since been treated and released.

Then a fire broke out at a house on Cady Street shortly after 5 a.m. Firefighters say the occupants were able to safely exit the house prior to the fire crew’s arrival.

Engine 13 arrived on location within less than five minutes to find the house with fire in the back of the structure.

Firefighters say the fire had spread from an outside porch and extended to the first floor, second floor and attic area of the house.

It took the Rochester Fire Department close to an hour to bring this fire under control, as well. There was major damage done to both houses as a result of the fire, smoke and water.

American Red Cross responded to the scene to provide assistance in finding alternate housing for the occupants of both homes. No fire fighter or civilian injuries reported at the Cady Street house fire. The RFD Investigation Unit was on scene to determine the causes and origins of both fires and they remain under investigation.