ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Crews with the Rochester Fire Department were called to a house fire Saturday evening on Gilmore Street near North Street shortly before 9 p.m.

Firefighters say the house was vacant and boarded up and a majority of the fire was in the attic. According to the RFD, there were no occupants inside the structure at the time of the fire.

The RFD is still working to determine the cause of the fire.