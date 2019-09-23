Hazmat incident at U of R after pipe leaks sulfuric acid

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A crew with the Rochester Fire Department was called to a level 1 hazmat incident at the University of Rochester facilities building on Elmwood Avenue Monday.

Firefighters said there was a leak in a pipe flange on Sunday and it spilled an unknown amount of sulfuric acid.

A cleanup company was able to stop the leaking.

Firefighters said the cleaning crew left the facility told U of R personnel the leak was stopped and the product that spilled was neutralized.

According to firefighters, four employees of the second shift came to work and complained of odor and feeling sick.

Firefighters found un-neutralized product on the ground, and the cleaning company returned to the site on Monday morning.

According to the Executive Deputy Chief Felipe Hernandez Jr., the building will not be occupied until such cleanup is finished. Hernandez also said the four employees who complained of sickness did not seek medical attention.