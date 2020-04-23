RFD battle house fire on Rowley Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department battled a house fire on Rowley Street in the city.

A call for the report of a fire came in around 4:08 a.m. on Thursday to a house on Rowley Street located between Monroe Avenue and Brighton Street.

A neighbor who called 911 reported hearing an explosion. Upon arrival, firefighters found the large three-story, wood-frame house with heavy smoke and fire.

According to RFD, the fire was very difficult to control because of the unusual flame spread that burned holes through all three floors and the interior stairs were completely burned through. A search was conducted and the home was found to be vacant. The fire was under control in about 75 minutes.

The house received major damage on all three floors with almost the entire roof being burned off also. Fire Investigators determined the cause of the fire to be spontaneous combustion on the first floor in the area of the staircase. The hardwood floors were just refinished and oily rags and sawdust had been left behind. The explosion heard by the neighbor is believed to be a paint can.

The house will most likely be salvageable, but is extensively damaged. No injuries to Firefighters or civilians were reported.