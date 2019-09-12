Review coming for Ogden two-way stop: NYSDOT

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The intersection between Washington Street and Brockport-Spencerport road in Ogden used to have a traffic light, but after construction has become a two-way stop.

Ogden Police Chief Christopher Mears said there has been 12 accidents at the intersection since the middle of last year when construction wrapped up.

The traffic light was removed was due to the 531 Terminus Project by New York State.

A spokesman for the New York State Department of Transportation said a review for the intersection is in the works, and a survey traffic survey of the intersection will be ordered in the near future.

Linden Overhiser has lived near the intersection for the past 11 years, and said that the two-way stop is concerning.

A Spencerport intersection which used to have a light is now a two-way stop. One @News_8 viewer sent this photo to our newsroom, appearing to show another accident just this morning. We’ll hear from a few neighbors on News 8 tonight. pic.twitter.com/ovgrqe0qRP — Jack Watson (@JackWatsonTV) September 12, 2019

“I’ve called in these accidents,” said Overhiser. “I’ve been a witness to a couple of them.”

Frank Rakoski also lives close to the two-way stop.

Approaching the intersection, Rakoski said, can be confusing.

“Most people still think they have the right of way on 31,” said Rakoski. “Thinking that the traffic on Washington Street is going to stop.”

Chief Mears said he previously expressed concerns about the intersection to the NYSDOT back in July.