Rev. Jesse Jackson coming to Rochester, Rev. Stewart calls for arrest of officers in Prude death

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First Church of God Rev. Lewis Stewart said the City of Rochester is in chaos and called for more specific goals in a press conference on Wednesday morning.

“I don’t think RPD needs to be a part of the conversation, RPD is the culprit,” Rev. Stewart said.

Stewart said he is calling for:

Arrest and prosecution of officers who killed Daniel Prude

Total re-imagining of the way policing is done, including the criminal justice system

Free the People ROC and UCLM leaders meet

A day of peace and reflection

Rev. Stewart says he has “nothing but respect” for the protesters. “Protesting is the American way” @News_8 — Kayla Green (@KaylaGreen04) September 16, 2020

Stewart also said that Civil Rights Leader Jesse Jackson will be visiting Rochester soon. Jackson has been visiting cities across the country going through similar calls for reform.

Stewart also called out Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren’s recent appointment of interim police chief, Mark Simmons. “I think if she had thought correctly she could’ve put someone else in place as interim chief, but she did not.”

“All of us are in this situation together we must resolve it together we cannot remain in this chaos. Our goals must be clear achievable objectives about justice.”

