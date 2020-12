ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester-based REV LNG has made history.

Last week for the first time ever, a marine vessel refueled with liquid natural gas on the Great Lakes at the Port of Hamilton

REV LNG — founded by Pittsford Mendon High School graduate David Kailbourne – presided over the commercial and technical development of the project.

Now, other marine vessels can take advantage of the eco-friendly option at the Port of Hamilton.