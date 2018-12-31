Retiring Ontario County Sheriff Phil Povero honored for decades of service

The longest-serving sheriff working in New York state right now is Phil Povero. But, after 28 years as the top cop, the Ontario County Sheriff is retiring.

Sheriff Phil Povero signed off Monday after nearly fifty years, as all his deputies saluted him one last time.

“That type of honor and respect, it’s moving,” the sheriff said. “I worked with such professionals.”

Povero has been a staple in Ontario County, protecting and serving the community he worked in and loved for decades.

“It’s been a wonderful 47 years,” he says. “My entire adult life and I would not have changed it for anything and I’m happy with what we’ve achieved collectively at the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office.”

Incoming Sheriff Kevin Henderson says he’s learned a lot from working under Povero for the last several decades and plans to take the office in the same direction — though he admits he has big shoes to fill.

“Working with him as a deputy over the years,” Henderson says, “his advice is be active in the community and listen and take care of the deputies, which I intend to do.”

As far as what the New Year brings for Povero, he says he’s looking forward to family time, and new adventures of a different kind.