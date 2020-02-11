Retired Bishop with Alzheimer’s will testify in Rochester Diocese bankruptcy hearing

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Retired Rochester bishop Matthew Clark will deposed to testify in an upcoming hearing for the Diocese of Rochester’s bankruptcy case, a federal judge ruled Tuesday.

Clark’s deposition will happen in the next 30 days.

The Diocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in September of last year, less than one month after a flurry of lawsuits were filed against the Catholic organization related to the Child Victims Act.

The Child Victims Act opened a one-year litigation window in New York allowing people to file civil lawsuits that had previously been barred by the state’s statute of limitations, which was one of the nation’s most restrictive before lawmakers relaxed it in 2019.

The federal judge ruled that within the next 30 days, Clark will be deposed, despite the former Bishop’s battle with Alzheimer’s.

The Diocese announced that Clark was suffering from the disease 10 days before the organization announced it was filing for bankruptcy, and a few weeks after the Child Victims Act was enacted.

According to a victims attorney, the deposition could last up to three hours and a transcription will be recorded, although no sound or video recording device will be used.

Also happening Tuesday in court, the judge set a bar for alleged victims to file claims.

All claims need to be submitted to Rochester Bankruptcy Court on, or before, August 14, 2020. The claims form was also finalized in court Tuesday.

