Retired Bishop Matthew Clark given Alzheimer’s diagnosis

AUGUST PRECIPITATION: 1.74"SUMMER PRECIPITATION: 8.32"TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:37 AMTUESDAY SUNSET: 7:42 PM

DORIAN UPDATE: The storm currently is sitting near stationary over the Grand Bahama Island bringing storm surge around 20 feet and wind gusts upward of 190 mph. It remains a Category 4 Hurricane as it will slowly shift east and north over the next 24 hours. It will lose some of its strength as it encounters some cooler water further east from upwelling. The trough that will bring rain showers locally tomorrow night will help steer this storm system along the coast from Florida to the Carolinas. Tropical storm force winds will be likely along the coast up through the Outer Banks with a good chance for hurricane force winds directly along the coast. While most models are consistent with this off shore path, there is still the chance for slight perturbations that shift the center either west or east with the former bringing stronger winds, heavier rain, and a bigger storm surge. The number one threat for those directly along the coast will be storm surge and anywhere from 6-12" of rain as the storm rides along the coast.LOCAL UPDATE: We saw some good rain overnight and into this morning that helped supply the water table a bit as we kick off the month of September. Expect there to be one more chance for a shower this evening as we have a bit of leftover instability. That comes before midnight and skies clear out through early Tuesday. We'll have some patchy fog to start with sun to finish as highs get into the middle 70s. A frontal boundary approaches along a mid-level trough that brings rain showers overnight Tuesday heading into Wednesday. This will be the prime steering mechanism for Hurricane Dorian as it turns northward. Those rain showers should clear out Wednesday morning to make for a nice day as highs climb back into the lower to mid 70s as an early afternoon high. Cooler air takes over for the second half of the week. Thursday will start off in the lower 50s with highs right now forecast to stay in the 60s under clear skies and high pressure. Friday will bring sun again with starting temperatures around 50 and afternoon highs only around 70. While this is certainly below average it is not anything significant for early September.WEEKEND OUTLOOK: There will be a front sometime around Saturday that brings an isolated shower or two. More importantly it keeps things cold with the chance to see some overnight lows locally in the 40s and afternoon highs just in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. Sunday does look dry.