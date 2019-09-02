Retired Bishop Matthew Clark given Alzheimer’s diagnosis

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Bishop Matthew Clark, a former leader of the Rochester Catholic Diocese, has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease.
The news was made public through a statement released by the Diocese.
“The Diocese of Rochester was deeply saddened to learn that Bishop Matthew H. Clark, our Bishop Emeritus, has been diagnosed with early-stage Alzheimer’s Disease. We ask that the faithful pray for Bishop Clark and for all those who suffer with Alzheimer’s, for their caregivers and for all those medical professionals and organizations working to enhance care and treatment. Bishop Clark hopes to continue his ministry in the Diocese.”Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester
Bishop Clark retired in 2012 after more than 30 years with the Diocese. Clark is now 82-years-old.