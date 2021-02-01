‘Restraints only make them fight’ local therapist reacts after police handcuffed 9-year-old

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Local mental health experts said there are tools for officers to use to avoid outcomes like this one.

One therapist said she believes some key steps were missed were the officers first arrived to the scene.

“The child was in a trauma mindset. They were scared there was a lot going on for this child and when you’re in that fight or flight mind set, you don’t want to restrain because restraining will only make them fight,” Senior Therapist at Rochester Regional Health Tharaha Thavakumar said.

“I would have tried to build rapport, listen to the child, even acknowledge that they she was scared and frustrated is huge. Those were vital steps that were missed in the beginning.”

A new program to handle mental health calls but officials said they were not deployed because of the description of the initial 911 call.