Railway Station Diner donates homemade food to Rochester hospitals, despite COVID-19 struggles

ROCHESTER, NY (WROC) — Owners of a local diner donated nearly 100 handmade breakfast sandwiches Tuesday morning, as a way to say thank you for those making huge sacrifices in for the community.

Jenna and Alex Styliadis, owners ot the Railway Station Diner on West Ridge Road, donated food to health care workers and first responders back in March after the first shutdown, and they followed that effort up with November and December donations — to Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital staff.

Even though they, like many restaurants in the area, are struggling due to the pandemic — they saw this donation as a way to give back to the community of workers who give back each day.

“The doctors and nurses, they’re doing a lot in our community so the one way we can help out is by giving them food — so we figure why not help them out and do it,” Jenna and Alex said.

Alex’s dad worked the restaurant for eight years before he took it over. The diner on west ridge road serves breakfast and lunch, but right now is only doing take out because of CVOID-19 restrictions.

“It’s been hard being in the orange zone, especially how the zoning is, you can drive down the road to the yellow zone and dine in,” Alex said. “So, it’s been more of a struggle this time around than last time.”

Styliadis turned to take out orders to keep the restaurant running and was motivated to do the food donation after seeing the toll on the health care industry and the employees. He made 60 breakfast sandwiches by hand, which were delivered to Unity Hospital.

For both Jenna and her husband Alex, it’s all about giving back.

“Iit just feels good to be able to give back,” Jenn said. “I think there’s a lot of negativity right now within out community so especially with the holiday season I think it’s good to be able to give back and show the other people that you know there still some good people out there and positivity.”

The Railway Station Diner is working with Open Door Mission to collect winter clothing, anyone who donates to the diner will receive a coupon.