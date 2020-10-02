Restaurant broken into after City required plywood be removed from windows

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A restaurant in Rochester was broken into on Thursday night — less than a day after its owner was told to remove a section of boarded up windows.

The owner of El Pilon, on North Clinton Avenue, Zury Brown said she decided to board up the windows to prevent possible looting amid recent unrest. However Brown said the City of Rochester asked her to remove the boarding to avoid code violations.

She complied and just a day later, she returned to find someone had broken into her restaurant.

“It was something that we knew was going to happen. That’s why we didn’t want to take our boards down,” Brown said.

“I really need a solution. Because I can replace that tomorrow — and something again happens.”

The City of Rochester did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brown said she has been offered a grant from the city to help pay for the windows.