Residents weathering the aftermath of wind storm

PENFIELD, N.Y. – (WROC) – The high winds have come and gone but people are still dealing with the after effects. Thousands of people are still without power in Monroe County.

News 8 has been tracking the damage from the wind. It started last night and continued through the morning.

Jackson Street in Penfiled was closed down for most of the day. Crews have been working most of the day to restore power to about 300 people in the area.

Fallen trees, scattered branches and downed power lines filled the street. Neighbors tell us that they heard a loud noise that woke them up before the power went out last night.

In Pittsford schools were closed because of downed power lines there.

In Greece a large oak tree toppled over and crashed into a house. It damaged the roof and smashed the truck parked in front of his home. The owner said when the tree hit it shook the whole house. He said it felt like an earthquake.

High winds topple trees and damages a house in Greece. Owner says he felt the whole house shake early this morning. The tree snapped near the base and crashed through the attic.@News_8 pic.twitter.com/ZgJ5Jp2xq2 — Stephanie Golden (@SGoldenWROC) November 1, 2019

The wind is no longer an issue this evening. But there is a lot of cleanup for folks in Penfield and throughout the greater Rochester area.

Back on Jackson Street crews were working non-stop since 7:30 am Friday morning. That was good news for some of the residents along the street. Some of them were starting to see their power restored around 6:00 pm this evening.