Residents say Palmyra trailer park is overbilled, ‘like hell’ to live in

PALMYRA, N.Y. (WROC) — Marquart Village is a mobile home park on both sides of Macedon Center Road in the Town of Palmyra and some residents there are making claims of broken leases, high bills, health code conditions, and getting charged for non-existent services.

Brandy Hanna is a former resident who lived at Marquart Village for four years. She says utility bills, like sewage, were being billed to her.

“There’s no sewage here, why am I paying the sewage bill?” she says.

She says the park is septic, adding that water meters were taken away, with charges sometimes as high as $60 per month for water. Before the current owners took over the park, Hanna says she was paying about $5-$8 per month for water.

Hanna says human waste has dotted yards, and areas where manhole covers should be over the septic, have been left up to the resident to remedy. She says that can be a danger for children and animals.

“They keep raising our rent here every year and nothing in this park is fixed,” she says.

Hanna also says when the current owners moved in, lease agreements were tossed and rates went up about $40 for lot rent. She feels the owners are trying to get rid of residents. We reached out to the park operators, the Wayne County Department of Health, and the Town of Palmyra, but none have immediately returned a request for comment.

Former resident Brandy Hanna and current resident Anna Leach

“‘This is like hell,” said current resident Anna Leach.

Anna Leach and her husband Donald have lived at the park for 16 years. They say to add on to all the problems the water is not potable.

“I’m not drinking the water because it has a metallic taste to it — I get sick,” Leach says.

Leach’s husband Donald says they buy gallon jugs for use in the home.

Robert Brenna Jr. is a legal expert with Brenna Boyce. He says if this information is correct, all residents here need to organize and file complaints with the town and health department.

“I’m shocked at the terms of this,” said Brenna while looking at the leases.

He’s seen the video and been through much of the paperwork provided. Brenna says things like the high water charges and what residents see as health violations concern him.

“This is not something to be glossed over; it needs to be dealt with,” he said. “And if it winds up that the property owners are right, so be it.”

This is what residents are claiming are manhole covers they’ve had to make to cover septic systems. Residents say these open holes pose a danger to children and animals.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.