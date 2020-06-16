Residents rescued after house, vehicle caught fire on Cottage Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Residents are safe after a house caught on fire Tuesday afternoon on the city’s southwest side.

The fire happened on Cottage Street around 1 p.m.

RFD working on a house fire on cottage st. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/aWEltGCFh5 — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 16, 2020

The Rochester Fire Department received reports of people trapped inside the burning home.

Neighbors said they heard some sort of explosion moments earlier.

A vehicle outside of the home was also engulfed in flames.

Crews were ultimately able to rescue those inside the house and put out both fires.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.