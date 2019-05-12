Residents of Village of Sodus Point prepare for rising lake levels Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SODUS POINT, NY (WROC) -

The state of emergency order went into effect this Saturday in the Village of Sodus Point and the mayor held a meeting Saturday to hear the concerns of village residents.

The water is only a foot less than the highest water seen in 2017 flooding. Saturday the Village of Sodus Point finished implementing its flood plan and the mayor says they are well prepared.

“Essentially our plan is in place. We did complete all the sandbagging that we set out to do," said Dave McDowell.

State officials say it’s not a matter of if but when the lake floods.

Brendan Depew's family has been living along the lake for decades, and flooding causes problems on the lake and in the home for residents.

“It’s not just main wear and tear, It’s flooding. And People can’t do anything about it. who try to protect their properties...It’s gonna cost and an extraordinary amount of money especially because it’s in high demand," said Brendan Depew, a Village of Sodus Point resident.

Rising lake levels also impact businesses in the area.

“I have a bunch of disgruntled customers. They’re paying huge taxes to be in New York, to be on the water and look at all the boat hosts sitting here on shore, no one can launch their boat," said Phillip Leone, a barge operator.

In 2014, America and Canada agreed on a lake level management plan but some residents feel they never got it right.

“I think right now we're looking at interests of the dam are giving us this high water. I think, damn the dam I would say. You know let’s just get it corrected," said Lyle Meldoon a Village of Sodus Point resident.

The national guard was at the Village of Sodus Point Saturday to finish laying sandbags on the south side. Crews from the New York State Department of Corrections will also be there on Monday to do the north side.