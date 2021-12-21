Residents displaced by house fire on Melville Street in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A house fire on Melville Street in Rochester Tuesday left three adults and three children without a home.

According to the Rochester Fire Department, someone called 911 around 3:48 p.m. after seeing smoke coming out of the house. Firefighters arriving on scene within 3 minutes found smoke pouring from the first floor window.

Firefighters were able to put out a fire on the first floor of the home. No one was home at the time.

Firefighters say they found no working smoke alarms inside. The RFD is reminding any Rochester resident who needs a smoke alarm to call 311, and firefighters will install one.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.