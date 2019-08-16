Residents calling for stoplight at ‘dangerous’ Ogden intersection

OGDEN, N.Y. (WROC) — The intersection of Union St. and Whittier Rd. in Ogden has had 46 car crashes, including two fatalities, in the past 15 years. Some people in the area are saying enough is enough.

Some say a traffic light would help, others say changing the speed limit should be changed. Patrick Montanaro lives and works near the intersection and said something needs to be done.

“I know people fly through here. It’s really difficult for people on this end to see and nobody here stops so it’s kind of a dangerous situation,” he said.

The intersection is a two way stop and some residents said some people forget the traffic down Union St. won’t be stopping. The town recently added a “cross traffic does not stop” sign to remind drivers, but Kara Sweeney said she’s still worried about the speed limit.

“People don’t slow down there, people have been going in the ditches, I have a ditch in front of my house. I don’t know if it’s confusing for people because it goes from 40 to 50 to 40,” Sweeney said.

The state has full control over the intersection. Ogden town supervisor Gay Lenhard said she’s reached out to the Department of Transportation before, and did again this week. She said it’s a long process to get a stoplight put in.

“Everybody wants a light, that’s what I would like to have, a light, that’s needed but I also know that’s not as practical,” she said.

Christopher Mears is the Ogden police chief He said it’s a case of people not paying attention.

“People run red lights just like they run stop signs. Putting a light there is not going to solve all the problems, it may slow people down it may prevent some more accidents,” said Mears.

The DOT said this in a statement:

“We will consider any formal requests for traffic safety reviews upon receipt and follow up with those who make the request.”