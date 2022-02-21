PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — A fire devastated the community at the Pines of Perinton apartment complex in January. The fire destroyed 18 apartments, and 65 people were displaced as a result. Monday, Senator Samra Brouk took a tour of some the apartments to give tenants a voice.

Residents at the apartment complex say they’ve complained about numerous issues over the years that have gone unresolved. One woman told News 8 she had mice in her apartment, grass growing on the rug, black mold, and a missing fire alarm.

While no one who spoke with News 8 Monday would speculate on the cause of the fire, residents said they more people have been willing to listen to them since — and they want the glaring safety issues corrected.

“Before that fire, my team had been working with residents here around some of the things that needed to be fixed frankly,” Brouk said, “just to make the place habitable, and so having the chance to actually go through and see how some of these folks are living and hopefully at the end of the day to really hear their concern.”

@SenatorBrouk touring apartments at the Pines of Perinton… after a devastating fire, tenants are claiming there are multiple safety issues and problems with the complex. More later on @News_8 pic.twitter.com/uBtYb8t0gD — Christian Garzone (@ccjgarzone) February 21, 2022

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. News 8 did reach out to the property owners for comment and have yet to hear back.