Body of man recovered from Erie Canal in Macedon

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The body of a man was recovered after he went into the Erie Canal in Macedon on Tuesday.
According to officials on scene, the 22-year-old father was fishing with his son and their dog by Lock 30. The dog fell into the water and the man went in after to save the dog. A rescue was attempted by authorities but ultimately, his body was recovered.
Macedon police chief says the canal does have an undertow near the lock. Family is being notified.
This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available,.