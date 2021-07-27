Body of man recovered from Erie Canal in Macedon

A rescue is underway in Macedon for a man who went into the canal after his dog on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (News 8 Photo/JAY GARDNER)

MACEDON, N.Y. (WROC) — The body of a man was recovered after he went into the Erie Canal in Macedon on Tuesday.

According to officials on scene, the 22-year-old father was fishing with his son and their dog by Lock 30. The dog fell into the water and the man went in after to save the dog. A rescue was attempted by authorities but ultimately, his body was recovered.

Macedon police chief says the canal does have an undertow near the lock. Family is being notified.

This is a developing story. News 8 WROC will provide updates as they become available,.

