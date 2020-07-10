Republican lawmakers, law enforcement, call on Democrats to address spike in violence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A recent surge in violence has led to a call from some law enforcement and lawmakers to get on the page.

In Rochester alone in the past week, residents have seen over a dozen shootings. Greece Police Chief Patrick Phelan was part of a conference call on Friday saying he and other law enforcement members are all for positive change, but lawmakers aren’t working to include them int he decisions.

“We believe we can get better and there are ways to get better, the problem is that the majority legislature refuses to work with us,” Phelan said. “This anti-police mission is clearly going lead to an increase in crime.”

Phelan said the only way to more forward is to work together.