ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — First responders are on the scene of a motor vehicle crash in the City of Rochester Wednesday morning.

Crews responded to Interstate 490 westbound, near Ames Street.

The response blocked the right lane of the highway for a short time, but it has since reopened.

Details are limited at this time.

Report of a pedestrian struck on 490 near Ames st. Not sure of injuries at this point @News_8 pic.twitter.com/h94fNh6z3x — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) June 1, 2022

Location

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.