RPD officer attacked, hospitalized, suspect in custody

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester police officer was attacked by a suspect with a knife while responding to a call on Peck Street in the city Friday.

RPD officials say the officer, a 23-year veteran of the force, responded to Peck Street at 11:45 a.m. While on scene, the officer was attacked a male suspect in his 20s who was wielding a knife. The officer sustained injuries to his “facial area.”

During the altercation, the officer did fire his weapon once, but no one was struck. The officer is was taken to Rochester General Hospital for treatment.

"Officer down! Officer down!" Take a listen to the scanners during an intense situation this afternoon in Rochester. A police officer was attacked by a suspect with a knife. The officer was hospitalized and the suspect was taken into custody. 🔊 #ROC pic.twitter.com/4buZ2FX7FF — News 8 – WROC-TV (@News_8) October 4, 2019

The suspect was taken into custody after being Tased. The suspect was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

RPD deputy chief Mark Mura said bystanders intervened.

“I can’t state enough how important it was that those community members stepped up to help,” Mura said.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren released this statement:

“Today’s news reminds us of the bravery and dedication of the men and women of our Rochester Police Department. I ask all those of faith to pray for the Officer’s recovery and well-being. The residents who intervened deserve our gratitude and their actions speak to the true spirit of our city.”

Due to the incident, dozens of police cars and several ambulances responded to the scene on Peck Street.

A number of police cars were seen at RGH after the officer was transported there.

Police officials say they expect Peck Street to be closed for most of the day while they investigate.

The Rochester Police Department is currently investigating an officer involved incident in area of Peck Street. Several streets in this area will be cordoned off due to the investigation. Please take an alternate route and avoid this area. Media Staging area: N. Goodman &Peck St. pic.twitter.com/FF2pDHUU2l — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) October 4, 2019

