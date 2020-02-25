Reported crash-landing just a routine flight

HONEOYE FALLS, N.Y. (WROC) — A reported crash-landing of a para-glide in Honeoye Falls on Monday evening turned out to just be a routine flight for a college student who was paragliding.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and the Honeoye Falls Fire Department responded to three separate 911 calls reporting that someone parachuting had crash-landed.

Deputies, firefighters and a helicopter search the area. It was determined that it was just someone safely performing acrobatics on a powered para-glider. For someone who is unfamiliar — it could have looked like the para-glider was in trouble.