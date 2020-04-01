Report: Rochester is US metro with lowest economic risk for a coronavirus recession

Breaking News
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — According to a new report from Redfin, a real estate brokerage company, Rochester is the least-at risk metro economy in the country when it comes to financial impacts of the COVID-19 outbreak

According to the report, affordable homes and low exposure to volatile industries will help cities weather the coronavirus storm, and Rochester is best suited to handle the looming economic impact.

The report says Rochester, Hartford, and Raleigh have the lowest overall economic risk in this recession, while Los Angeles, Miami, and San Diego have the highest risk, based on a late March 2020 analysis by Redfin economists.

To evaluate the potential impact of the 2020 recession on the local economies of the 49 largest U.S. cities, Redfin analyzed a variety of general factors, as well as some specific to this recession, such as rates of leisure and hospitality employment, debt-to-income ratios, number coronavirus cases and air transportation employment.

To read the full report, complete with metro rankings and methodology, please visit:https://www.redfin.com/blog/coronavirus-2020-recession-risk-by-market

