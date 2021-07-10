Report: New Yorkers more worried about cost of gas, groceries

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — If you think the prices at the pump, or at the grocery store, have been a lot to handle lately, you’re not alone.
According to new numbers from Siena College, New Yorkers are more worried about those prices, than they have been in years.
63 percent of polled New Yorkers in Quarter 2 of this year believe food prices have either a very or somewhat serious impact for them;
That number is at 54 percent for gas prices, the the highest that category has been since 2014, according to Siena College.
“There’s a lot of factors – it’s hard to put your finger on just one,” said Jarrett Felton, a financial advisor with Rochester-based Invessent Wealth Management. He says a driving factor behind grocery prices going up could be labor shortages.
A separate report from business.org says credit card debt has gone up for 62 percent of Amercians since the start of the pandemic.
Felton says the spending habits of many Americans were altered during the pandemic. His advice now: have a plan.
“I would say get a budget together, and then cross it out. And then put a more realistic one in place,” said Felton.
And here’s the good news: That same Siena College study says consumer optimism in New York State is on the rise.