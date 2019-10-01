Report: Domestic violence rates in Monroe County are nearly double the state average

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — October is domestic violence awareness month. The Willow Domestic Violence Center in Rochester started the month off with a report on domestic violence in 2018 for Monroe County.

Here is some notable information from the report:

over 5,500 reports of domestic violence were made in Monroe County (an increase of 21% from 2017)

there were 10 domestic violence homicides

most of the reports come from the City of Rochester at 59%

domestic violence rates in Monroe County are nearly double the state average

45,990 calls made to Monroe County 911 dispatch last year were classified as domestic disputes

The center said it’s getting more hotline calls than ever, with more than 7,000 in 2018. Despite this, it’s often friends who can help survivors make the first step.

“Help us help you help them. This is our call to action for the entire community. You all have a role to play in this, to all human resources professionals, nurses, bank tellers, teachers, hair stylists — help us to help you help them,” said president and CEO of the Willow Center, Meaghan de Chateauvieux.

If you or someone you know needs help, the Willow Center has a 24/7 hotline at (585) 222-SAFE.