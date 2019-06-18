Repairs to flyover ramp leading to Bay Bridge may cause longer commutes

The New York State Department of Transportation announced it will be making repairs to a flyover ramp that allows drivers access to the Irondequoit Bay Bridge from Route 104.

The ramp leading to the overpass carrying Route 104 Eastbound at the Route 590 interchange in Monroe County will be closed to traffic beginning July 8.

The concrete deck is set to be repaired and the joints will be replaced. The bridge itself will not be closed during the repairs.

Eastbound traffic on Route 104 will be detoured to take Route 590 South to Empire Boulevard.

Then drivers will continue onto Route 104 at the Bay Bridge using Route 590 North.

Motorists like Danielle Fayett understand the repairs are necessary, but are not looking forward to a longer commute.



“Even if they can get there coming home, I am adding seven to 10 minutes. When your commute is already 25, 30 minutes, an extra five, 10 minutes kind of adds a lot of time that you do not want to be driving,” said Fayett.

Repairs are expected to be completed at some point in August, depending on the weather.