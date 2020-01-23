Rep. Morelle sponsors 9 bills to fight local poverty

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In honor of National Poverty Awareness Month, Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) was in town Thursday to talk about a packet of legislation that he believes will help families and children in poverty.

In Rochester, more than 32% of the population lives in property. Even worse, 50% of children under 18 years old are living below the poverty line.

Morelle announced Thursday that he has sponsored nine bills to help address poverty issues, including raising the minimum wage to $15 and increasing child tax credits for families.

“Individually, none of these bills will solve the deeply encrusted problem of poverty, we know that, but it will help aid the community resources that we have to help pull them together,” Morrelle said.

Morelle stressed the importance of not just doing things on a state level, but bringing together community organizations and businesses as well.