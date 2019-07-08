Rep. Morelle introduces bill to fight opioid epidemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new effort Monday morning by local leaders and politicians to fight the deadly opioid epidemic here in Rochester.
Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) introduced a $501 million spending pill to fight against the opioid crisis. Some of that money will go towards supporting grass roots organizations like ROCovery Fitness, who helps people life a better life without drugs.
Morelle was joined by Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, along with leaders from ROCovery Fitness Monday. Morelle says the opioid epidemic has lost too many people and impacted lives of their families and the local community.
Locally, there were more than 1,000 overdoses last year and 166 fatalities — statistics that law enforcement officials say should not be the norm.
“Funding for critical support services, like youth mentoring, treatment courts, serving veterans who struggle with opioid addiction,” said Morelle. “This funding is an increase of $33 million over last year’s investment, and it includes grants to assist localities and state government in combating the opioid crisis.”
“Helps people realize in our community that recovery is for everybody and that addiction can happen to anyone,” said Brian Quinn, ROCovery Fitness. “There’s no boundaries to it. This is a really big deal for us.”
The bill passed in the House of Representatives and will now be sent to the Senate for consideration.