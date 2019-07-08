Rep. Morelle introduces bill to fight opioid epidemic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A new effort Monday morning by local leaders and politicians to fight the deadly opioid epidemic here in Rochester.

Rep. Joe Morelle (D-25) introduced a $501 million spending pill to fight against the opioid crisis. Some of that money will go towards supporting grass roots organizations like ROCovery Fitness, who helps people life a better life without drugs.

Congressman Joe Morelle urging U.S. Senate to approve a spending bill that will help curb the opioid crisis. He’s joined by local leaders & by @monroesheriffny @Sheriff_Baxter The House already approved it last week. pic.twitter.com/toudctxv7k — Josh Navarro (@JoshNavarroTV) July 8, 2019

Morelle was joined by Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter, along with leaders from ROCovery Fitness Monday. Morelle says the opioid epidemic has lost too many people and impacted lives of their families and the local community.

Locally, there were more than 1,000 overdoses last year and 166 fatalities — statistics that law enforcement officials say should not be the norm.

“Funding for critical support services, like youth mentoring, treatment courts, serving veterans who struggle with opioid addiction,” said Morelle. “This funding is an increase of $33 million over last year’s investment, and it includes grants to assist localities and state government in combating the opioid crisis.”

The opioid epidemic has impacted the lives of too many families throughout our community. We need to make bold investments in prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives – that's why today I announced the House has appropriated $501 million to tackle this crisis head-on. pic.twitter.com/fTH2Oc2d0L — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) July 8, 2019

“Helps people realize in our community that recovery is for everybody and that addiction can happen to anyone,” said Brian Quinn, ROCovery Fitness. “There’s no boundaries to it. This is a really big deal for us.”

The bill passed in the House of Representatives and will now be sent to the Senate for consideration.