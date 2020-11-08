Rep. Morelle congratulates president-elect Biden

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – Congressman Joe Morelle congratulated the president-elect on Saturday afternoon. Morelle echoed the need to unite the country.

Morelle prevailed in a re-election bid against Republican challenger George Mitris.

Morelle said he looks forward to working with the president-elect Joe Biden.

“I think he’s exactly not only the transitional figure, that’s what he calls himself, a transitional figure in American politics,” Morelle said. “I think in many ways he’s going to be a transformational figure, in that people begin to put the country first and party second.”