Rep. Katko announces $10.5 million in funds to reduce homelessness in New York

by: WSYR Staff

WASHINGTON (WSYR) — On Tuesday, Rep. John Katko (R-24) announced that multiple organizations in Central New York will receive a total of $10.5 million in funding.

The funding comes from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), part of the Homeless Assistance Grant’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program.

“I applaud the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for providing community organizations in Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne Counties with the necessary funds through the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program to reduce homelessness in our region,” said Rep. Katko. “With these funds, organizations in our community will be empowered to better assist some of the most vulnerable in our area and improve economic opportunity for Central New Yorkers. I am proud to stand alongside these organizations and will continue working in Congress to help build a stronger Central New York.”

The full list of awards if found below:

RECIPIENTGrant TypeAmount
Delphi Drug and Alcohol Council Inc / Home SafeCoCR$499,114
Rochester/Monroe County Homeless Continuum of Care, Inc. DBA Partners Ending Homelessness / HMIS for RMCCoCCoCR$251,880
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / Catholic Charities Rapid Rehousing ConsolidatedCoCR$268,510
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Housing First for Individuals and FamiliesCoCR$853,003
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 1CoCR$706,532
Catholic Charities of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Syracuse, NY / CC Permanent Housing for the Chronically Homeless 2CoCR$1,622,012
Central New York Services, Inc. / Recovery Permanent Supportive Housing Program CombinedCoCR$414,617
Central New York Services, Inc. / Susan’s PlaceCoCR$128,625
Chadwick Residence, Inc. / Chadwick Supportive HousingCoCR$272,566
Chapel House Inc / Chapel House PSH Expansion 2019CoCR$95,694
Chapel House Inc / Chapel House Supported House Program FY 2019CoCR$123,769
Helio Health Inc. / FAST HousingCoCR$201,613
Helio Health Inc. / Helio Housing FirstCoCR$940,729
Helio Health Inc. / K.E.E.S. IICoCR$589,252
Liberty Resources, Inc. / Permanent Supportive Housing for Individuals and Families-LRICoCR$386,088
Onondaga County / Onondaga County DSS-ES HUD Rental Assistance ProgramCoCR$741,930
Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-RRHCoCR$260,548
Oswego County Opportunities Inc / OCO-VH-DV-RRHCoC$341,705
The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / Barnabas Rapid RehousingCoCR$229,008
The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / HALE RRHCoCR$375,148
The Salvation Army, a New York Corporation / State Street ApartmentsCoCR$251,846
United Way of Central New York / CoC Planning Project FY2019CoC$276,541
United Way of Central New York / Homeless Management Information System (HMIS)CoCR$184,380
Lakeview Health Services / Lakeview SRO TompkinsCoCR$29,987
Catholic Charities of Cortland County / Shelter Plus CareCoCR$140,528
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / CoC Planning Project FY2019CoC$26,012
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus CareCoCR$19,633
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Finger Lakes Regional Shelter Plus Care IICoCR$80,804
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / HMISCoCR$21,185
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / S+C for the Chronically Homeless IICoCR$14,165
Finger Lakes Addictions Counseling and Recovery Agency / Wayne County Permanent Supportive HousingCoCR$108,705
Wayne County Action Program, Inc. / Success Center TH-RRHCoCR$48,123

