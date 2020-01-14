Rep. Katko announces $10.5 million in funds to reduce homelessness in New York

WASHINGTON (WSYR) — On Tuesday, Rep. John Katko (R-24) announced that multiple organizations in Central New York will receive a total of $10.5 million in funding.

The funding comes from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), part of the Homeless Assistance Grant’s Continuum of Care (CoC) Program.

“I applaud the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for providing community organizations in Onondaga, Cayuga, Oswego, and Wayne Counties with the necessary funds through the Continuum of Care (CoC) Program to reduce homelessness in our region,” said Rep. Katko. “With these funds, organizations in our community will be empowered to better assist some of the most vulnerable in our area and improve economic opportunity for Central New Yorkers. I am proud to stand alongside these organizations and will continue working in Congress to help build a stronger Central New York.”

The full list of awards if found below: