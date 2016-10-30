Rep. John Lewis thanks Sisters for saving his life in 1965

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (WROC) — While Congressman John Lewis was in town last week for political reasons, he did something that had nothing to do with Election Day. He stopped by the Sisters of Saint Joseph Motherhouse in Pittsford.

No press release was sent out, no reporters were there.

He made the stop because some of the Sisters there once saved his life.

This goes back to 1965. John Lewis was beaten badly while marching in Selma, Alabama.

He was taken to the only hospital in the area that would treat black people — Good Samaritan — a hospital run by the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Rochester.

Thursday, he went to Motherhouse for two reasons.

One — to see the stained-glass window that graced the hospital back then, but has since been moved to Rochester.

He cried after reading the plaque beside it.

He also came here to thank some of the nurses who worked in Good Samaritan at the time.

Sister Barbara Lum talked with us today about seeing Lewis when he was brought in.

“I remember coming out into the hall for some reason and John Lewis and people identified him, that’s John Lewis lying on the stretcher, waiting to be taken up and admitted into the hospital and he still had his rain coat on and he was just lying there totally quiet, probably unconscious,” said Sister Barbara Lum.



While there, Lewis told the Sisters, “you saved me at Good Samaritan … I thought I was going to die. But with your help, the help of god almighty, I’m still here.”